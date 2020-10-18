Nigeria: 'Save the People', Aisha Buhari Urges Action Against Insecurity in the North

17 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulaziz Abdulaziz

Mrs Buhari shared a short clip of a song by Kannywood star Adam Zango.

President Muhammadu Buhari's wife, Aisha, has called for action to "rescue" Nigerians from insecurity especially in the northern part of the country.

This comes as nationwide protests over police brutality and insecurity continue to gain currency.

Mrs Buhari shared a short clip from the newly released single "Arewa na kuka" meaning "the north weeps" by Kannywood star Adam Zango on Saturday afternoon.

Along with the 22-second excerpt of the song, Mrs Buhari posted a short commentary to add her voice to the message on her verified Facebook page.

Using a hashtag, the president's wife wrote in a corrosive Hausa "#AChechijamaa", meaning rescue the people.

Mrs Buhari has been a critic of her husband's administration, especially about what she sees as faults of the president's lieutenants.

The video clip she shared show Mr Buhari at different meetings with his security chiefs.

Part of the lyrics say: "In the name of God, pay attention/We seek your help/The North is weeping/ Our blood is being shed/Our people are being killed/Our property torched".

