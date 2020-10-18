Tunisian MP Probed for Allegedly Glorifying Beheading of French Teacher

18 October 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Rached Khiari took to Facebook to defend the decapitation of a history teacher who showed caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed in class. The politician's comments sparked fierce criticism as well as praise.

Tunisia has launched an investigation against an MP for allegedly glorifying the murder of a teacher in Paris who was decapitated in a brutal Islamist terror attack this week.

The Public Prosecutors Office in Tunis said the independent MP Rached Khiari's remarks on social media and his position in parliament would be examined, the state news agency Tap reported on Saturday.

The 47-year-old history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday afternoon in a town northwest of the French capital after recently holding a class on freedom of speech in which he showed caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad.

Islamic tradition forbids any images depicting the religion's prophets.

Chiari took to Facebook in defense of the beheading, saying: "To insult the messenger of God" is "the greatest crime," and whoever committed it had to "bear its consequences."

Defiant after probe announced

In another post following the announcement of the investigation, Chiari he said could renounce his immunity to prosecution and his position in parliament, "but I will not renounce my conviction for the crime."

The prophet is "more important and greater than fame, parliament, politics and the whole world," he added.

His remarks were met with both criticism and praise.

Deputy Public Prosecutor and spokesperson for the Court of First Instance of Tunis Mohsen Dali said in a statement that the Chiari's comments could be legally classified as a terrorist crime.

Tunisia's anti-terrorism law prohibits acts that expressly praise and glorify atrocities. Violators can be jailed for up to five years.

Chiari won a seat in parliament representing a right-wing religious movement during the 2019 elections before becoming an independent MP.

French police shot dead the alleged suspect in the beheading, an 18-year-old born in Moscow and originating from Chechnya, the predominantly Muslim Russian republic in the North Caucasus.

The country remains in shock following the crime, which came just weeks after another knife attack on the former offices of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which injured two people.

In 2015, several staff members at Charlie Hebdo were killed after publishing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. The paperrecently republished the caricatures.

mm/rc (AFP, dpa)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.