Nigeria: Buhari, Lawan, Gbajabiamila Meet Over #EndSARS Protest

18 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)

President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with the leaders of the National Assembly over the ongoing #EndSARS protest against police brutality.

At the meeting with the President at the State House Abuja are Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

"President @MBuhari currently meeting with Senate President, @DrAhmadLawan and Speaker, @femigbaja on the ongoing #EndPoliceBrutality protests," Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, disclosed this in a tweet Sunday

Details later...

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.