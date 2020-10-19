Nigeria: Victor Moses Thrilled to Make Debut in Spartak Moscow Colour

19 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Former Super Eagles forward, Victor Moses, has expressed his delight, making his debut in the colours of Spartak Moscow.

The Chelsea player who was on loan at Inter Milan last season completed his one-year move last Thursday.

The 29-year-old was in action as the Moscow team defeated Khimki 3-2 in a league clash on Saturday. Moses came on for Nail Umyarov in the 55th minute.

He celebrated his first game in the Russian topflight by posting on Twitter yesterday: "Delighted to make my debut for this great club! Great to start with a win yesterday, hopefully the start of many," Moses announced on his Twitter handle.

Moses will hope to make his first start when Spartak Moscow take on Yenisey in an FA Cup clash on Wednesday

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

