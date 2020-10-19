Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Unveils Another Campaign Against Insecurity

First Lady Aisha Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday via her Twitter handle unveiled another campaign against insecurity in the country.

The campaign, #ArewaMufarka, was accompanied by two videos slides and one picture of five persons with the placards reading "EndInsecurityNow; EndBanditryNow; AllLivesMatters".

In her latest campaign against killings, the wife of the president shared a Hausa song with the hashtag on her verified Facebook page which attracted mixed reactions from Nigerians.

She had on Saturday tweeted #Achechijamaa to accompany a video slide of the president in several meetings with security chiefs.

The video is accompanied with a soundtrack calling for help.

The video has garnered more than 396,000 views. Achechijamaa means "rescue the people".

Reactions

While some Nigerians hailed the campaign; others believed that she should discuss the matter with her husband.

Victor Okezie said: "I am a loving son of our mother, Aisha Buhari. And I was never in doubt of her love for the masses.

"After all, she had spoken of the downfall of the administration by mentioning the anomalies in the Presidency. I want to use this one opportunity to pledge my loyalty to her courage and her wisdom, especially her compassionate disposition as our First Lady. She is a great mother."

Muhammad Bello said: "Great message passed by the First lady. Thank you very much Ma. Please kindly extend this same message to your husband, President Muhammadu Buhari."

Obembe Aderogbayimi said: "I so much respect this woman, powerful message ma."

"Nice step Madam, but let it also be in English Language too for wider circulation. Hope they put hands together to #EndNorthBanditry," said Umar Isyaku Yaro.

Usman Abubakar said: "I'm not regretting voting Mr President Buhari, I know he has a good ambition to our great country Nigeria. Only that most of us are eager to see the change they voted for. May Allah enable him to deliver well."

Abdul Alfa said: "The well-meaning Nigerians are carefully studying you ma. You are sending strong signals to those who have foresight and hears, 'kukan kurciya jawabine'".

Ibrahim Shehu said: "Thank you first lady. I hope you continue to push Mr President to re-align with the masses not those opportunists that hijacked his government, distancing him away from his people as he was before ascending to the throne."

Mohammed Ajiya said it was "very disappointing. Are you saying you are no longer relevant as a wife and a confidant that you have to come to the social media market to make your voice heard?"

But Zubby Okonkwo said: "I guess what she is trying to tell us her husband is meeting with security chiefs to discuss the current situation in the country."