Kenya: Kagwe Warns of Second Wave As Covid Infections and Deaths Surge

18 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya is staring at the second wave of COVID-19, weeks after lifting tough restrictions that were imposed in March to tame the rising numbers.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Sunday that the country was headed to tough times, signalled by the rise in new infections and a sharp rise in COVID-19 deaths.

"We are headed to tough times ahead," he told a news conference on Sunday when he announced 685 new cases and seven deaths, "the second wave is coming judging from the increase in new infections and deaths." The new cases were detected from 4,912 samples.

He said it was unfortunate that Kenyans, including politicians, had dropped the guard.

"We have seen Kenyans all over walking without masks, and politicians holding huge rallies," he said, "this is dangerous and can get us into more trouble."

Kenya lifted tough COVID-19 restrictions last month, opening bars, schools and churches after infections cases declined but the country has recorded a sharp increase in since the beginning of October, with a daily fatality rate of at least 10 people.

"We are increasingly worried because now we have 28 patients in ICU," he said, "we must get back to taking this disease serious and know that it is not gone yet."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.