Kenya/Zambia: Nkana Sweating to Convince Harambee Stars Duo

18 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Zambian Super League (ZSL) side Nkana is working round the clock to convince Kenyan Internationals Duncan Otieno and Musa Mohammed to rejoin the club.

Musa Mohammed joined Nkana in July 2018 on a two-year contract that lapsed mid this year. He was rumoured to be on his way back to the club but he has dismissed the claims.

"At the moment I have no agreement with Nkana or any other club. I will talk about my next move at the right time, not now," Musa told Nation Sport.

AFC Leopards link

Duncan Otieno, on the other hand, joined the club in October 2018 on a two-year deal that expires at the end of this month.

Reliable sources indicate that he has already agreed to rejoin Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards and he re-ignited the rumours when he uploaded a past photo while playing for the club.

Meanwhile, former Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Duke Abuya is back in Zambia and is expected to put pen to paper to a new two-year deal at Nkana. He joins former Gor Mahia defender Harun Shakava who recently travelled to Zambia to kick-off pre-season training with the club.

Financial difficulties

Nkana is going through financial difficulties and the Kenyan quartet at the club was said to be seeking greener pastures.

"Shakava is still under contract at the club and the club is very eager to keep him. Duke has impressed the technical bench and he is set to be offered a new two-year contract at the club. The two are already in Zambia," a reliable source told Nation Sport.

"Negotiations with Musa Mohammed and Duke Abuya continue and the club is still optimistic of a breakthrough. They are very important players that the club would like to retain but the financial situation has made it difficult," he added.

Zambia has proven to be a favourite destination for Kenyan footballers since former Tusker FC striker broke the sealing by moving to Zesco United in 2016.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.