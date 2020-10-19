Kenya: Junior Officials to Blame for Tender Errors - Oswago

18 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Joseph Wangui

Procurement officers at the poll agency should be held responsible for not complying with the law when awarding the tender for the supply of biometric voter registration kits that failed during the 2013 General Election.

According to former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chief executive James Oswago, members of the procurement and tender committees were responsible for the award of the Sh1.4 billion tender.

The tender was awarded to South African firm Face Technologies Ltd.

Mr Oswago told the Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi that though it was his duty to form the tender committee and appoint members, he had no authority to direct them how to do their work.

Mr Oswago added that he used to form the committees in consultation with the procurement manager.

He told court that the committees answered to the IEBC procurement unit, and not him.

Deliberate agenda

"After establishing a committee, it becomes independent. Members generate and deliberate agenda. The minutes are never sent to the CEO," Mr Oswago said.

He added that it is wrong to blame him when a committee fails to perform its duties effectively.

Mr Oswago backed his defence by quoting the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, which states that a worker involved in tendering has the obligation of ensuring the law is followed.

"IEBC had more than 1,000 employees, including 33 managers and nine directors. It is inconceivable that a CEO should be blamed for failures of a tender committee. The appointees should bear individual responsibility," Mr Oswago said.

"The procurement unit was to ensure every tender committee did its work. The coordination of the committees' roles was done by the user departments."

30,000 devices

The former commission chief executive also denied signing an amended contract for the supply of voting materials.

The December 12, 2012 contract altered the number of kits from 30,000 to 34,600.

Mr Oswago said the contract document he signed indicated that IEBC ordered 30,000 devices.

Also altered in the contract was specification of items. The changes were done without approval of IEBC, according to the prosecution.

The prosecution also said Mr Oswago had the responsibility of ensuring compliance with the Public Procurement and Disposal Act.

Mr Oswago said the decision to increase the number of kits was made by the poll agency commissioners during a plenary board meeting on January 26, 2013.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.