Nigeria: #EndSARS - 23 Key Demands Nigerian Youths Want From Govt

A protester stands atop a police structure in Ikeja, capital of Lagos state, during #EndSARS demonstrations on October 11, 2020. Ayodeji Adegoroye (@ayodeji_dodo)/Twitter
18 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

List of what Nigerian youths want the federal government to do before they can call off their protest

1. End SARS

2. Sack security chiefs

3. Improve security

4. Full deregulation of the oil and gas sector to allow more investments for job creation

5. Immediate passage of PIB

6. Full deregulation of the power sector to allow investment capital flow to generate, transmit and distribute more power and create jobs

7. Should hands-off petroleum pricing to enable free-market determination of pricing

8. Close our northern borders to stop the free entry of Fulani herdsmen and bandits

9. Inclusive government for all tribes and regions of Nigeria with 50 percent youths in charge of governance

10. Allocate more funds to the education sector to provide better teaching tools and to pay better salaries to end ASUU strikes

11. Change our academic curriculum to reflect modern-day realities

12. All politicians should be placed on minimum wage to attract genuine public servants

13. Migrate to 100 per cent electoral reforms with electronic voting tied to our BVN and GSM

14. Return Nigeria to regional governance structure or restructure the country and embrace true federalism. States autonomy must be paramount.

15. Disband the bi-cameral legislature and adopt uni-cameral

16. Immediately reform Nigeria Police Force and let every state or region create its own police service

17. No more budget for running private affairs of elected and appointed public servants

18. Enthrone university education as a minimum qualification for public office holders at all levels of government from the president to local government and ward chairpersons

19. Strip ex-governors and all elected and appointed public servants of all benefits after office.

20. Increase salaries of our doctors, nurses, teachers, police, military officers, and civil servants

21. Government should hands-off ownership and management of businesses at all levels.

22. Name and shame looters and make criminal offenders, and looters face trial in their home states and villages to shame them and their families

23. Stop foreign medical trips for public servants. Let them be treated here in Nigeria. When last did you hear an American President or a British Prime Minister visit Nigeria for medical tourism?

