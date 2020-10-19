Nigeria: NECO Shifts Exam Over #EndSARS Protest

18 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

The National Examination Council (NECO) has rescheduled the Computer Studies Practical examination from Monday to November 16.

The examination was initially slated for Monday, October 19.

The postponement was caused by the ongoing protests against police brutality, according to a statement issued by the council's spokesperson, Azeez Sani.

He noted that the demonstrations, which halted vehicular movements in some cities, had affected the supply of examination materials.

"The unforeseen incident has been caused by the ENDSARS protest that blocked the free movement of transport at the City entrance gate Benin," Mr Sani stated.

"The NECO delivery truck had left its take-off point well in advance two days earlier to deliver examination materials to some states and has been held up in the blockage since then.

"The Council wishes to assure all stakeholders and the general public that the affected examination materials have been retrieved intact and are in the custody of NECO's vault.

"While regretting any inconveniences this rescheduling may cause our esteemed stakeholders, the Council has however taken this decision in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examinations procedures for seamless conduct of the Council's examination," Mr Sani wrote.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported on the #EndSARS protest that has been rocking the country for more than a week and has attracted attention globally.

The protest is being staged in Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Anambra and other major cities in the country.

The protest was initially for the disbandment of a notorious police unit, SARS, but has been expanded to a demand for comprehensive police reforms.

Despite the disbandment of the SARS and its replacement with the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) squad, Nigerians have not stopped the demonstrations.

