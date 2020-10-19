Nigeria: Buhari Salutes Gowon At 86, Describes Him As 'Gallant Patriot'

18 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ezekiel Oyero

President Muhammadu Buhari has described former military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, as "a gallant patriot whose commitment to national unity is beyond comparison in the annals of our chequered history."

The president stated this in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday to mark the occasion of Mr Gowon's 86th birthday.

Mr Buhari said that "the role General Yakubu Gowon played in our political history and infrastructure development is etched in stone and cannot be rewritten.

"As young military officers, many of us regarded General Gowon as our role model because of his patriotism, commitment to unity and his humility.

"Nigerian civil war brought out the most brilliant qualities of Gen. Gowon as a visionary leader who put the interest of Nigeria before his own personal interest."

The president noted that the former Head of State led a very impressive national reconciliation effort at the end of the civil war in order to heal the bitter emotional and psychological wounds of the fratricidal conflict.

"General Gowon is one of the fairest leaders I have ever known who has inspired so many future leaders.

"Even in the context of Africa, many leaders in the continent draw inspiration from his adroit handling of the outcome of the civil war through his policy of 'No Victor, No Vanquished'," he said.

According to him, "as he marks 86 years of age, Nigerians cannot forget Gowon's immeasurable contributions to the unity and development of Nigeria".

"May God continue to bless him with more good health and the needed strength in understanding his ongoing spiritual engagements and service to humanity."

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.