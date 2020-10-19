Nigeria: #EndSARS - Makinde Creates Platforms for Residents to Report Police Brutality

The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Sunday announced that the state has created a platform where residents can report police brutality.

Mr Makinde made this announcement via a statement made available to journalists on Sunday through his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa.

Mr Adisa in the statement said that the state government created the email account and a section on the state's website for residents of the state to report incidences of police violations and brutality.

He maintained that residents of the state can report cases of police violations via the email address, reportpolice@mail.oyostate.gov.ng or through the link on the Oyo State website, where they can fill out a form.

He added that plans are already underway to set up a judicial panel that will look into the various forms of abuses and violations that are reported.

Mr Adisa also said that the names of members of the panel would be announced shortly.

He added that Mr Makinde gave this directive to create the email account at the weekend in line with his earlier stance that the genuine grievances of the #EndSARS protesters, which border on police brutality, must be addressed by the government.

He added that the development followed a directive to governors to set up judicial panels to probe incidences of police brutality in their states.

He further disclosed that the platform is domiciled in the Office of the Governor which is aimed at demonstrating Mr Makinde's determination to address the menace of police brutality, rights abuse and extortion, with a bird's-eye view monitoring mechanism.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that as part of efforts to reduce police brutality, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has set up the Judicial Panel of Investigation to try alleged cases of police brutalities against citizens of the state.

The governor appointed Justice Solomon Olugbemi (retired) as Chairman of the Judicial Panel.

According to a statement signed by Kunle Somorin, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor on Saturday, the appointment is in line with the resolution of the National Economic Council at its meeting on Thursday.

"The virtual meeting presided over by Yemi Osinbajo, with State Governors participating directed each State Governor in consultation with relevant Federal Agencies to take charge of interaction with #EndSARS protesters, & as much as possible address their legitimate concerns.

"The National Economic Council (NEC) also directed each State to set up Victims Support Fund to "enable payment of monetary compensations to deserving victims" of such alleged brutalities.

"The Governors are also expected to set up Special Security and Human Rights Committees as well as Human Rights Complaint Offices in their respective State."

Following these directives Mr Abiodun, in a statement issued in Abeokuta, gave the list of members of each of the committees and their mandates as follows:

Members of Judicial Panel of Investigation:

Justice Solomon Olugbemi (rtd); Chairman, Olayinka Folarin; Chairman, Ogun State Coalition of Civil Societies, Omonajevwe Janet Abiri; International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Babatunde Ogunyanwo (rtd), AbdulJabar Ayelagbe; Chairman, National Youth Council, Ogun State Chapter, Bamgbose Tomiwa; NANS Chairman, Ogun State, Aisekegbe Momodu; National Human Rights Commission, Ogun State, Oluwatosin T. Ogundele; Chief State Counsel, Ministry of Justice, will serve as Secretary.

The Committee is to receive and investigate complaints of Police brutality, human rights violations or related extra-judicial killings; evaluate evidence presented and recommend compensation and other remedial measures, where appropriate.

Members of the Special Security and Human Rights Committee: Dapo Abiodun; Governor of Ogun State (Chairman), Heads of the security agencies in the State, Head of any special tactical unit of the Police in the State charged with fighting armed robbery & other violent crimes and Babatunde Adeluola, representing the youth.