Kenya: Tusker Coach Robert Matano Taken Ill

17 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo & Victor Otieno

Tusker coach Robert Matano is recuperating at the Nairobi West Hospital after he was taken ill earlier this week on Saturday.

The club's chairman Dan Aduda told Nation Sport that the veteran tactician was admitted at the facility Saturday morning, and they are awaiting results for tests.

"We are really praying for him to get better. However issues on someone's health are private and need to be handled in a professional manner, that is why as a club we have not issued any statement since morning," said Aduda.

Matano is a two-time Premier League winner with Sofapaka (2009) and Tusker (2012).

In last season's competition which ended prematurely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he guided the brewers to a second place finish on 34 points, five behind winners Gor Mahia.

