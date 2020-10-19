Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge Heaps Praise on NMG

18 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge has paid tribute to Nation Media Group's (NMG's) role in the development of sports in the country.

Kipchoge said NMG's role that went beyond their work has been manifested since the advent of Covid-19 in March this year.

Kipchoge said both the news and sports crew have gone out of their way to tell the story about what sportsmen and women were going through as they battled Covid-19 pandemic.

"What we have witnessed in the last six months where athletes have received help from across the divide is after what Nation Media Group put across for the world to know and understand," said Kipchoge.

"You guys at NMG are great. You went beyond what you are employed to do and out of your way to touch many lives in sports."

Kipchoge, who is also the Olympic marathon champion, also hailed the role played by NMG's Sports Editor, Elias Makori, through his contribution to the return to sports protocol by the Ministry of Sports.

Kipchoge noted that the protocols have ensured the partial reopening of the sporting scene and especially athletics camps across the country.

"We have been able to train and I am sure without his input nothing could have been done," said Kipchoge.

"It can only take one person to stand and defend other people, hence Makori and Nation Media Group used their profession to ensure that our voice is heard."

Kipchoge also hailed NMG's Eldoret office for their superb work in covering the athletes while in training.

"I really don't know how to thank Rose Wangui, Benard Rotich, Steve Keter and Jared Nyataya for their selflessness and service."

Kipchoge called on NMG not to relent as they forge ahead together for the sake of humanity and sports.

