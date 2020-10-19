Kenya: Fast Five Wins Italian Cup at Ngong

Ngong racecourse copy-cat of global traits, with its behind closed door approach, worked ingeniously on Sunday.

Connections who were present, created their own atmosphere in living colour. The only damper was news from Nakuru that Joe Muya's son, Symon, was killed in a car accident - the exact same spot where his other son met the same fate, a few years earlier.

Sympathies and prayers reach out to Joe's family from all members, staff at the Jockey Club. Needless to say, his string of runners were withdrawn.

Competition was celebratory and quixotic, with plenty photo-finishes. A silky-smooth Fast Five (Lesley Sercombe), defied top weight and a distance she does not usually adhere to, by winning the Italian Cup from Inca Ruler, and, Busselton.

Pharoah's Advocate (Chaba 9-4), cracked the Kenyatta Cup, like a walnut, defining an inexorable horse of multiple versatility. Clothes Horse, Gold Pot, and, Quickfire, did not have time to get on their giddy-up.

Trainer Patsy Sercombe was firing winners at every corner. Well done to Lesley and the whole team, on a quartet. Oliver Gray, Gilly Fraser, and, Stewart McCann, filled the gaps

Results

12.15 pm - First Race - Lake Baringo Handicap (2,060m)

1. Grace Kelly (Patrick Mungai)

2. Coralline (James Muhindi)

3. Karowe (Richard Kibet)

Go Pro scratched due to Joe Muya's tragedy

Distance: neck/1.4/2.75/1.75. Time: 2:17:4/10 secs. Favourite: Coralline. Runners: 5

Owned by E. Wambiru, T. Midasa, Tony Abercrombie-Dick, Anna Bhaloo. Trainer Stewart McCann

12.50 pm - Second Race - The Italian Cup (2,060m)

1. Fast Five (Lesley Sercombe) Twice Over-Speed Queen

2. Inca Ruler (Richard Kibet)

3. Busselton (Josphat Kultiang)

4. Anjoli (Wycliffe Matee)

Distance: 3.4/1.75/2.4/3.5. Time: 2:18:4/10 secs. Favourite: Duke Hour and Inca Ruler. Runners: 7

Owned by Yogi Patel, David Ansell, G. Yosef. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

1.25 pm - Third Race - Chemurkeu Hot Springs Maiden (1,600m)

1. Cashing In (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Class Action (James Muhindi)

3. Watchword (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: 4/3/1/2.4. Time: 1:42:8/10 secs. Favorite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 11

Owned by Doctor Patsy Sercombe, Michelle Jenner,A. Lohwasser. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

2.00 pm - Fourth Race - Ol Kokwe Island Handicap (1,600m)

1. Comic Star (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Forewarned (Josphat Kultiang)

3. Quasar (James Muhindi)

Distance: 5/2.4/0.75/10. Time: 1:39:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Pleitz, Schneider, Ansell, Helfritz. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

2.35 pm - Fifth Race - Loburu Geyser Handicap (1,400m)

1. Grace O'Malley (Josphat Kultiang)

2. Marais (Wycliffe Matee)

3. Frankie (Richard Kibet)

Distance: 1.5/nose/2.5/9.5. Time: 1:27:8/10 secs. Favourite: Unforgettable. Runners: 10

Owned by Tom Tom and Gilly Fraser. Trainer Gilly Fraser

3.10 pm - Sixth Race - Kampi Ya Samaki Maiden (1,200m)

1. Bullet (James Muhindi)

2. Raju (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Steel Drum (Richard Kibet)

Distance: 1.75/6.5/3/5.4. Time: 1:13:6/10 secs. Favourite: Raju. Runners: 11 Owned by Trainer Oliver Gray

3.45 pm - Seventh Race - The Kenyatta Cup (1,200m)

1. Pharoah's Advocate O. Chaba) The Sheik-J'Adore

2. Clothes Horse (P. Mithamo)

3. Gold Pot (Charles Kimani)

4. Quickfire (Kelvin Nganga)

Distance: 4/3/2.5. Time: 1:04:8. Favourite: Gold Pot. Runners: 4

Owned by The Galloping Geriatrics. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

4.20 pm - Eighth Race - Perkerra River Handicap (1,200m)

1. Dusha (Peter Kinuthia)

2. Lady Eccles (Lesley Sercombe)

3. The Bar (James Muhindi)

Distance: 1.75/2.5/17 glorious lengths. Time: 1:13:3/10 secs. Favourite: Lady Eccles: Runners: 4

Owned by Rowe, Kilburn, Patel, Grantham. Trainer Oliver Gray

Next Meeting November 1, for the Geoffrey Griffin Bowl, and, City of Nairobi Cup