Kenya: Fast Five Wins Italian Cup at Ngong

18 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Deja Vu

Ngong racecourse copy-cat of global traits, with its behind closed door approach, worked ingeniously on Sunday.

Connections who were present, created their own atmosphere in living colour. The only damper was news from Nakuru that Joe Muya's son, Symon, was killed in a car accident - the exact same spot where his other son met the same fate, a few years earlier.

Sympathies and prayers reach out to Joe's family from all members, staff at the Jockey Club. Needless to say, his string of runners were withdrawn.

Competition was celebratory and quixotic, with plenty photo-finishes. A silky-smooth Fast Five (Lesley Sercombe), defied top weight and a distance she does not usually adhere to, by winning the Italian Cup from Inca Ruler, and, Busselton.

Pharoah's Advocate (Chaba 9-4), cracked the Kenyatta Cup, like a walnut, defining an inexorable horse of multiple versatility. Clothes Horse, Gold Pot, and, Quickfire, did not have time to get on their giddy-up.

Trainer Patsy Sercombe was firing winners at every corner. Well done to Lesley and the whole team, on a quartet. Oliver Gray, Gilly Fraser, and, Stewart McCann, filled the gaps

Results

12.15 pm - First Race - Lake Baringo Handicap (2,060m)

1. Grace Kelly (Patrick Mungai)

2. Coralline (James Muhindi)

3. Karowe (Richard Kibet)

Go Pro scratched due to Joe Muya's tragedy

Distance: neck/1.4/2.75/1.75. Time: 2:17:4/10 secs. Favourite: Coralline. Runners: 5

Owned by E. Wambiru, T. Midasa, Tony Abercrombie-Dick, Anna Bhaloo. Trainer Stewart McCann

12.50 pm - Second Race - The Italian Cup (2,060m)

1. Fast Five (Lesley Sercombe) Twice Over-Speed Queen

2. Inca Ruler (Richard Kibet)

3. Busselton (Josphat Kultiang)

4. Anjoli (Wycliffe Matee)

Distance: 3.4/1.75/2.4/3.5. Time: 2:18:4/10 secs. Favourite: Duke Hour and Inca Ruler. Runners: 7

Owned by Yogi Patel, David Ansell, G. Yosef. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

1.25 pm - Third Race - Chemurkeu Hot Springs Maiden (1,600m)

1. Cashing In (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Class Action (James Muhindi)

3. Watchword (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: 4/3/1/2.4. Time: 1:42:8/10 secs. Favorite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 11

Owned by Doctor Patsy Sercombe, Michelle Jenner,A. Lohwasser. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

2.00 pm - Fourth Race - Ol Kokwe Island Handicap (1,600m)

1. Comic Star (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Forewarned (Josphat Kultiang)

3. Quasar (James Muhindi)

Distance: 5/2.4/0.75/10. Time: 1:39:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Pleitz, Schneider, Ansell, Helfritz. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

2.35 pm - Fifth Race - Loburu Geyser Handicap (1,400m)

1. Grace O'Malley (Josphat Kultiang)

2. Marais (Wycliffe Matee)

3. Frankie (Richard Kibet)

Distance: 1.5/nose/2.5/9.5. Time: 1:27:8/10 secs. Favourite: Unforgettable. Runners: 10

Owned by Tom Tom and Gilly Fraser. Trainer Gilly Fraser

3.10 pm - Sixth Race - Kampi Ya Samaki Maiden (1,200m)

1. Bullet (James Muhindi)

2. Raju (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Steel Drum (Richard Kibet)

Distance: 1.75/6.5/3/5.4. Time: 1:13:6/10 secs. Favourite: Raju. Runners: 11 Owned by Trainer Oliver Gray

3.45 pm - Seventh Race - The Kenyatta Cup (1,200m)

1. Pharoah's Advocate O. Chaba) The Sheik-J'Adore

2. Clothes Horse (P. Mithamo)

3. Gold Pot (Charles Kimani)

4. Quickfire (Kelvin Nganga)

Distance: 4/3/2.5. Time: 1:04:8. Favourite: Gold Pot. Runners: 4

Owned by The Galloping Geriatrics. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

4.20 pm - Eighth Race - Perkerra River Handicap (1,200m)

1. Dusha (Peter Kinuthia)

2. Lady Eccles (Lesley Sercombe)

3. The Bar (James Muhindi)

Distance: 1.75/2.5/17 glorious lengths. Time: 1:13:3/10 secs. Favourite: Lady Eccles: Runners: 4

Owned by Rowe, Kilburn, Patel, Grantham. Trainer Oliver Gray

Next Meeting November 1, for the Geoffrey Griffin Bowl, and, City of Nairobi Cup

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.