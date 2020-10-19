Kenya: 'You Are a Role Model for African Youth', CAF Boss Congratulates Mwendwa

18 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad Ahmad has congratulated Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa following his re-election.

Mwendwa posted a landslide victory at the FKF polls on Saturday, garnering over 90 percent of the votes cast with his opponents Lordvick Aduda, and Herbert Mwachiro sharing the rest.

"I was not surprised when I learnt of your brilliant election to the head of FKF thus confirming the high performance and high efficiency of your work since 2016," said Ahmad in a letter on Sunday.

"You are one of the youngest association presidents and you represent a role model and example of pride to follow for African sports and youth."

Following the election victory, Mwendwa will serve for a second four-year term as head of football in Kenya.

He said he is ready to work with all stakeholders to develop football in the country.

Nick and his running mate, Doris Petra, garnered 77 votes out of a possible 85. Lordvick Aduda was second with five votes and Herbert Mwachiro came third with three votes in a race that attracted five candidates.

It turned out to be a hard-fought triumph amid a bruising contest that lasted over year for the IT-expert as the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) had nullified football elections on two occasions in the past year.

"I am happy and relieved this process is finished. I appreciate those of you who have walked the whole journey with us. I am now the football president of everyone and wish to say here that I am ready to work with all of you to improve the standards of the game," explained Mwendwa.

This will be his last term in office as per the Sports Act, but the FKF constitution allows him another term.

