Kenya: Harambee Starlets Skipper Urges for Women's Football Restart

18 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lokeder Natiom

Harambee Starlets captain Dorcas Shikobe has urged the government to allow for the restart of football in the country.

Shikobe on Sunday said that most players are suffering in silence as they struggle to make ends meet.

"We have not trained as players in our respective league sides for months and this has really affected the psychology of the players.

"Although we have had virtual training sessions individually, they are not as effective as the usual training sessions and I know most of us will struggle once we get back into full action. Hence the earlier they allow us to train together, the better," said Shikobe.

Draft fixtures

Football Kenya Federation released draft fixtures for the 2020/21 Premier League season on Wednesday with the opening game scheduled for November 20 featuring AFC Leopards against Western Stima.

However, there was no mention of the Women's National League.

This has alarmed female players, coaches and other stakeholders.

"I don't know why we always come second to the men yet when it comes down to some of the major competitions like Cecafa and Awcon , we perform at par with them or even better. We really long for a time when we will be taken as seriously as the men," she added.

Shikobe's views were backed by Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma who said that as long as their training sessions and matches are done within the confines of Covid-19 protective measures, then they will be able to save this years' calendar.

