Kenya: City MPs Hit at Ruto Over 'Hustler' Politics, Opposing Kenyatta

A section of city MPs in the political formation associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have once again told Deputy President William Ruto to resign for openly opposing the government he is part of.

The legislators led by nominated MP Maina Kamanda said DP Ruto's 'hustler' campaign slogan is divisive and therefore against his boss' vision of a united Kenya.

In his 2022 presidential campaigns, DP Ruto has categorised Kenyans as rich or poor, a move Mr Kamanda said should be shunned as it may plunge the country into chaos.

"The message the President is advocating for is that of one indivisible country but this cannot be achieved if some people are engaged in counterproductive rhetoric with the danger of splitting the country," he said at Ngei PAG Church in in the city's Mathare Constituency.

He challenged the church not to be cheated with cash donations from politicians of questionable character, whose sources are also questionable.

In apparent criticism of the DP over deadly protests at Kenol in Murang'a County, he said, "What kind of leader is okay with people fighting and dying and continues with church services like nothing is going on?"

Central votes

Mr Kamanda also laughed off claims that the DP has gained ground in President Kenyatta's Central backyard, saying he will get "the political shock of his life".

"You cannot convince yourself that you have the support of Mt Kenya because we still have two years to the election. When 2022 comes, I will take my candidate and we will go to Mt Kenya. You will realise you have nothing," he said.

Mr Kamanda was with MPs Tim Wanyonyi (Westlands), Esther Passaris (Nairobi Woman Representative), George Aladwa (Makadara), Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Imran Okoth (Kibra), Babu Owino (Embakasi East) and former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru.

The leaders also decried the 'wheelbarrow politics' being spearheaded by the DP, saying the poor need better options.

"The youth are able to manufacture guns but Ruto is busy giving them wheelbarrows. If you are given the wheelbarrow, take it then sell it and keep the money," Mr Oluoch said.

The leaders called on Kenyans to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) once its contents are made public, noting that it's implementation will unite the country.