Kenya: City MPs Hit at Ruto Over 'Hustler' Politics, Opposing Kenyatta

18 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Mwere

A section of city MPs in the political formation associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have once again told Deputy President William Ruto to resign for openly opposing the government he is part of.

The legislators led by nominated MP Maina Kamanda said DP Ruto's 'hustler' campaign slogan is divisive and therefore against his boss' vision of a united Kenya.

In his 2022 presidential campaigns, DP Ruto has categorised Kenyans as rich or poor, a move Mr Kamanda said should be shunned as it may plunge the country into chaos.

"The message the President is advocating for is that of one indivisible country but this cannot be achieved if some people are engaged in counterproductive rhetoric with the danger of splitting the country," he said at Ngei PAG Church in in the city's Mathare Constituency.

He challenged the church not to be cheated with cash donations from politicians of questionable character, whose sources are also questionable.

In apparent criticism of the DP over deadly protests at Kenol in Murang'a County, he said, "What kind of leader is okay with people fighting and dying and continues with church services like nothing is going on?"

Central votes

Mr Kamanda also laughed off claims that the DP has gained ground in President Kenyatta's Central backyard, saying he will get "the political shock of his life".

"You cannot convince yourself that you have the support of Mt Kenya because we still have two years to the election. When 2022 comes, I will take my candidate and we will go to Mt Kenya. You will realise you have nothing," he said.

Mr Kamanda was with MPs Tim Wanyonyi (Westlands), Esther Passaris (Nairobi Woman Representative), George Aladwa (Makadara), Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Imran Okoth (Kibra), Babu Owino (Embakasi East) and former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru.

The leaders also decried the 'wheelbarrow politics' being spearheaded by the DP, saying the poor need better options.

"The youth are able to manufacture guns but Ruto is busy giving them wheelbarrows. If you are given the wheelbarrow, take it then sell it and keep the money," Mr Oluoch said.

The leaders called on Kenyans to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) once its contents are made public, noting that it's implementation will unite the country.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.