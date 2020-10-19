Rwanda: Winning Start for APR as Basketball Action Returns

19 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Former local giants APR basketball club have started their campaign in the BK Basketball National League bubble with victory after outclassing IPRC-Huye on Sunday at Kigali Arena.

Shooting guard Armel Sangwe starred with 17 points as the army side beat IPRC-Huye 78-65. New signing Kevin Ndahiro contributed 15 points to the win.

However, IPRC-Huye's Eric Muhayumukiza scored a game-high 21 points and 17 rebounds.

APR, once a dominant side on local scene and in the region, have not won the league title since 2010, but club legend Aime Karim Nkusi - and current head coach - is confident this could be 'a perfect time' to end their title jinx.

In a post-game interview, Nkusi said: "This was a tough game and well-deserved victory. When we were losing a lot of balls in the second quarter, I called a timeout and reminded the players that we needed to box out and pick rebounds. We need to start faster in the games ahead."

The black-and-white side took the first quarter 21-20, but IPRC-Huye recovered to go into half-time break with a slight 40-36 lead.

Coming for the second half, APR noticeably dominated on the offense and were more organised defensively as they took the final two quarters 24-19 and 17-7, respectively.

In a separate interview, IPRC-Huye manager Charles Mushumba conceded that "we made some mistakes in the third quarter and they cost us a win. We have to reorganise and get back stronger for the second game tomorrow [Monday]."

Mushumba's side face former champions Espoir in their second game on Monday, starting at 3:30pm. Kigali Arena is the sole venue for the games.

In other games, IPRC-Kigali got off to a winning start with a resounding 104-50 win over IPRC-Musanze, while reigning champions Patriots proved too strong for Espoir with a 77-48 win.

In the women's league; IPRC-Huye downed the Hoops Rwanda 73-57, with Ubumwe overcoming APR 74-70 in overtime after the regular time had ended 63-63.

Sunday

Men IPRC Huye 65-78 APR IPRC Kigali 104-50 IPRC Musanze Patriots 77-48 Espoir

Women IPRC Huye 73-57 The Hoops Ubumwe 74-70 APR

