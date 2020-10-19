Kenya: City Lawyer William Oketch Named Chairperson of Media Complaints Commission

17 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has appointed William Oketch as the Chairperson of the Media Complaints Commission.

Oketch, an advocate of the High Court and the former acting Chairperson of the Communications and Multimedia Appeals Tribunal, was appointed alongside six other commission members who will serve for a period of three years.

The appointments by CS Mucheru are contained in the in the latest Kenya Gazette published on Friday.

The other six members of the commission are: Henry Omusundi who serves as the Regional Director of Article 19( Eastern Africa), Nancy Achieng Booker, Denis Tuikong Kiprono, Esther Jowi Anyango Aduma, Lempaa Vincent Suiyanka and Polly Gathoni Waweru.

Oketch has over twelve years of experience in litigation, adjudication, media policy analysis, legal research and drafting compliance risk advisory both in the private and public sector.

He holds a Master's Degree in Public Policy and Management (MPPM) from Strathmore Business School; a Bachelor's Degree in Law (LLB) from Kampala International University; Post-graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the Kenya School of Law and a Certificate in Professional Mediation from the Mediation Training Institute East Africa.

The new Commission takes office at a time the role of the media and journalists as well as government's commitment to uphold media freedoms has been heavily infringed.

The Media Complaints Commission is an independent body which mediates or adjudicates disputes between media stakeholders on ethical issues to ensure adherence to high standards of journalism as provided for in the code of conduct for the practice of journalism in Kenya.

The term of the previous Commission lapsed on October 3, 2019.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.