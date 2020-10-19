Kenya: IEBC Clears 8 Candidates for Msambweni Parliamentary By-Election

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared eight candidates for the Msambweni parliamentary by-election slated for December 15.

The aspirants cleared to contest for the seat left vacant following the demise area lawmaker Suleiman Dori in March include three independent candidates.

The cleared contestants are Charles Bilali (Independent) Mansury Kumaka (Independent), Ali Hassan Mwakulonda (Party of Economic Democracy), Marere Wamwachai (National Vision Party), Sheikh Mahmoud (Wiper Party), Khamis Mwakaonje Liganje (United Green Movement), Omari Idd Boga (ODM) and Feisal Abdallah Bader (Independent).

The by-election is seen as a contest between ODM's Omari Boga and Deputy President William Ruto-backed Feisal Beder, the DP having declared his support for the independent after the ruling Jubilee Party bowed out of the race in favour of the Orange House candidate.

The party's Secretary General Raphael Tuju said the Uhuru Kenyatta-led partyhad elected to allow ODM to contest the election unchallenged given the opposition's cooperation with Jubilee in parliament under the Building Bridges Initiative co-headed by President Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has however dismissed reports that contest is between Boga and Bader, saying his party's choice, Sheikh Mahmoud, will unleash a shocker on the Ruto and Odinga camps.

"As Wiper, we are well prepared and we are confident with our candidate. Those saying the race is between Raila and Ruto will be in for a rude shock," said Kalonzo during a media briefing on Tuesday.