Tanzania: Kilimanjaro Marathon Registration Officially Launched

18 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sunday News Reporter

ORGANISERS of the Prestigious Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon 2021 have announced the start of registration for next year's event.

According to a statement issued by the organisers in Dar es Salaam, the registration has officially started on Friday whereby the wouldbe participants are required to register through the race's official website www.kilimanjaromarathon. com.

The race's director, John Bayo, advised that numbers will be limited again across all 3 races (Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Full Marathon [42km], Tigo Half Marathon [21km] and Grand Malt 5km Fun Run to ensure the event sticks with the Official IAAF regulations of a safety carrying capacity.

So potential participants must not delay, as it will be a case of first come, first serve and once entries run out, we will close registration!

"We want all participants to register on time and ensure they pay as way of confirming their participation. This will help us to prepare well in advance and ensure all logistics are in place in good time," he said.

The Kilimanjaro Premium Lager and Grand Malt Manager, Irene Mutiganzi said they were proud to host yet another marathon especially after the Covid-19 pandemic where people can meet again and have fun through sports.

"We are calling on participants to register early enough as numbers are limited," she said.

The beer firm has been the main sponsor of the Marathon since it started 19 years ago. The Tigo Communications Manager, Woinde Shisael, urged participants to register for the race.

Official sponsors for next year's event include, Kilimanjaro Premium Lager (Main sponsor -42Km) , TIGO (21Km-Half Marathon), Grand Malt (5km -Fun Run), Kilimanjaro Water, TPC Limited, Simba Cement, Absa Bank Tanzania, Unilever - while the official suppliers are Keys Hotel, Garda World Security, CMC Automobiles.

And according to the event local coordinated Executive Solutions limited the next year's race will be held on Sunday February 28, 2021 at the Moshi Cooperatives University and will play host to an IAAF route measured 42km Marathon, a 21km Half Marathon and a 5km Fun run.

