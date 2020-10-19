Tanzania: Vote for Magufuli, Kikwete Urges Citizens

The fourth Phase President, Dr Jakaya Kikwete, has urged citizens to vote for CCM Presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, as he is the only leader who can continue bringing about the country's development by implementing the CCM Election Manifesto 2020-2025.

Addressing a campaign rally at Mbagala Zakiem, Dar es salaam, on October 17, 2020, Dr Kikwete said the CCM manifesto had plans of various projects that benefitted people's interests and the nation as a whole.

Dr Kikwete said one of the guidelines in the manifesto was to fight against corruption which Dr Magufuli had succeeded in reducing the menace.

A total of 29,188,347 voters have been registered by the NEC for the general election scheduled for October 28, 2020. There will be 80,155 polling stations, with each station set to cater for not more than 500 voters.