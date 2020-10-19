Tanzania: Vote for Magufuli, Kikwete Urges Citizens

17 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The fourth Phase President, Dr Jakaya Kikwete, has urged citizens to vote for CCM Presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, as he is the only leader who can continue bringing about the country's development by implementing the CCM Election Manifesto 2020-2025.

Addressing a campaign rally at Mbagala Zakiem, Dar es salaam, on October 17, 2020, Dr Kikwete said the CCM manifesto had plans of various projects that benefitted people's interests and the nation as a whole.

Dr Kikwete said one of the guidelines in the manifesto was to fight against corruption which Dr Magufuli had succeeded in reducing the menace.

A total of 29,188,347 voters have been registered by the NEC for the general election scheduled for October 28, 2020. There will be 80,155 polling stations, with each station set to cater for not more than 500 voters.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.