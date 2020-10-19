Tanzania: I'm Certain of CCM Victory, Assures Bashiru

CCM Secretary-General, Dr Bashiru Ally, has expressed his optimism that the ruling party will win overwhelmingly in this year's general election, including winning Ilemela Constituency.

He said the ruling party would use every means at its disposal to win the general election that, according to the National Electoral Commission (NEC), involved 15 presidential candidates.

Dr Bashiru was speaking at a meeting with party members at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza Region, insisting that IIemela CCM Parliamentary Candidate, Dr Angelina Mabula, would win the election.

"We will use every means to ensure we win. Losing Ilemela Constituency is impossible because we, as CCM, have invested a lot in it and it is one of the party's strategic constituencies," Dr Bashiru said.

He said Dr Mabula was one of the 24 women candidates in the country from their party whose performance both in the ruling party and the government was good, asking voters to vote for her.

For her part, Dr Mabula said she would continue working closely with the residents to bring about development in the area.

She said since the launch of her campaign she had been briefing people on the progress made by the fifth phase government under President John Magufuli at national and district level.

She noted they had resolved land disputes in 534 households in Lumala, Ilemela District, whereby 317 residents were able to formalise their plots.

Equally, Dr Mabula said 6bn/- had been paid to Ilemela residents facing land disputes, especially in Lukobe and Nyakarungu.

On the education sector, Dr Mabula said Ilemela Municipal Council had received 10bn/- for free primary education and 7bn/- for secondary school.