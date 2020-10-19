Tanzania: Waitara Pledges to Raise Status of Sirari If Elected

TARIME Rural CCM Parliamentary Candidate Mwita Waitara has pledged to push for the upgrading of Sirari Town to help residents utilise opportunities available in the area to promote economic growth.

Addressing a campaign rally in Sirari this week, he said the plan to upgrade Sirari to a township authority was initiated nine years ago, but to date it had never been implemented.

He said the plan was in line with the government's commitment to improving the people's welfare.

In 2011, former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda announced the government's decision to upgrade Sirari Town during his tour of the area nine years ago, but the plan had never been implemented.

Mr Waitara said one of the agenda of the fifth phase government under President John Magufuli during this year's general election was to improve people's standards of living by improving social services.

"The fifth phase government aims boosting the national economy and individual citizens' livelihoods and enable them to have access to social services," he said.

He said the town, which bordered neighbouring Kenya, was so growing rapidly that it was logical to be elevated to the township authority so that residents could utilise available opportunities to promote economic growth.

The town has an international one-stop border customs centre serving all five East African countries.

"If Sirari is elevated to the status of the township authority, people will use economic opportunities available, one being the gateway to East Africa and formalise their land for the benefit of the nation," said Mr Waitara.