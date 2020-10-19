Tanzania: CCM Will Not Leave Women Behind-Polepole

Ruling CCM party has promised to involve women in every step of developing the country.

This was revealed in Dar es salaam on October 17, 2020 by the CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary Humphrey Polepole while speaking to the press.

He said that it is the interest of the party to ensure that women are not left behind during the process, and that is why CCM Presidential candidate, John Magufuli is keen on making every village in Tanzania is electrified.

Polepole emphisized on the importance of voting, and called on all CCM members and non members to vote for Dr. John Magufuli since he is the one who is ready and capable of implementing development projects.