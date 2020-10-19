Tanzania: Shein, Govt Officials Visit Wounded CCM Members

PRESIDENT Ali Mohamed Shein and other government officials yesterday visited and comforted CCM members who were hospitalised after being assaulted by a group of opposition party fans.

The victims, one seriously wounded, were until Thursday afternoon receiving treatment at Micheweni District Hospital in North Pemba.

A group of opposition party fans, who were returning from a rally, assaulted CCM members and fans at Kwale Village, leaving some of them wounded.

"We must stop political violence. We have repeatedly asked members, fans and political leaders to be tolerant. We need peace and stability at all time. There is no justification for political violence," Dr Shein said as he comforted the victims admitted to hospital.

Micheweni Hospital Chief Medical Officer, Dr Mbwana Shoka Salum, informed the President that a few CCM members and fans were admitted on Friday afternoon with Khatib Said Khatib, 43, having serious cuts in the stomach.

Other victims are Mr Khamis Hamad Haji, 70, Mr Yassir Hemed Abdi, 18, Mr Hassan Khamis Hamad, 33, Mr Juma khatib Rajab, 34, Mr Abdalla Khamis Mbarouk, 30, Mr Khatib Said Khatib, 43, and Ms Raya Khamis Hamad, 24.

President Shein visited the hospital on Saturday morning at about 11.30am and the medical doctor said "The victims have wounds in the head, stomach and legs while the pregnant woman, Ms Raya Khamis Hamad, was attached by kicks in the stomach. All the victims are slowly recovering as we continue with treatment."

Zanzibar Commissioner of Police (CP) Mohammed Hassan Haji said investigations were underway and already 57 suspects linked to causing the fracas were in custody as the police hunted for more suspects.

"We have always warned against instigating violence," the CP said, adding preliminary investigations showed opposition party fans, who were returning from a campaign rally in Chambani Constituency, stopped at Kwale where CCM members were seated and assaulted them.

While in hospital bed, a pregnant woman, Raya, said, "I was assaulted after a call for tolerance and respect to us. When the opposition fans got off their vehicle, I asked them to respect us and go away because we had done nothing to them. But they beat us up."