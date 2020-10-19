Angola: Covid-19 - 92 DRC Citizens Arrested Over Border Violation

Dundo — Ninety two citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been arrested and repatriated to their country of origin in an operation by the Border Guard Police for attempted border violation at the Marco-23, Chimeia, Furi-3, Txumo, Chissanda and Marco-31 border posts in the province of Lunda Norte.

As part of preventing and combating the spread and/or import of Covid-19 cases, the Angolan government imposed measures, including the closure of land, sea and air borders, allowing only vehicles carrying basic goods, medicines and construction materials to circulate.

According to a note from the Border Guard Police in Lunda Norte, the immigrants intended to settle themselves on national territory, for the artisanal exploitation of diamonds.

After registration by the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME), they were repatriated to their country of origin. The province of Lunda Norte shares a 770-km border with the DRC.