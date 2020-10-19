Tanzania: Milestone As Mainland Tanzania, Z'bar Sign Five Union Documents

The Government of the United Republic of Tanzania and of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar have signed five documents to remove Union issues that have been resolved.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Dar es Salaam on October 17, 2020 Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan said the signed documents were crucial for the governments that would come to power after the general election in dealing with other Union matters.

The five documents signed are the involvement of Zanzibar in international and regional issues, Zanzibar's participation in the East African Community, the cost of unloading cargo from Zanzibar at Dar es Salaam Port, the exploration and extraction of oil and natural gas and a procedure for joint sessions between the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar to address Union issues.

Ms Suluhu Hassan said the signing of the documents was a fresh impetus for both governments to maintain cooperation and protect the Union.