Tanzania: JPM's Splendid First Tenure

THE first five years of Dr John Magufuli presidency have earned the revered statesman a legacy that transcends the country's borders.

President Magufuli's landmark achievements are a yardstick for political leaders not only in the country but across African continent amid continuous efforts towards economic liberation.

Dr Magufuli, a scientist by profession, who assumed the office on November 5th, 2015, has highly transformed the country on various sectors, propelling Tanzania to middle income economy well ahead of time.

And political analysts see Tanzania breaking records and dining with the best in the next couple of years should the current pace be maintained.

"President Magufuli is a breath of fresh air. If he continues with this mode of leadership,Tanzania is likely to be the greatest economy in Africa in the next ten years," says Kenyan law and politics academic, in a book by Tanzanian writer Derek Murusuri 'Making Africa World's Largest Economy.

'In its first five-year tenure, Dr Magufuli's administration has robustly waged war against corruption, which is just an offspring of poor management, according to the author of the book.

The author, Mr Murusuri, argues that any government or corporate entity that manages itself and its people well will adhere to either a national or corporate culture as they would be constrained by the do's and don'ts.

He lauds Dr Magufuli's continued efforts to promote the welfare of young people, who hold the future of Tanzania, saying the visionary statesman has been encouraging talented young people to crave for innovation.

"The young people in Tanzania see their future in hard work. President Magufuli has made them believe that it is possible to make it through, if you work hard enough.

The young people, who used to discuss politics the whole day, wasting most of their time in demonstrations, are now engaged in economic activities," he writes.

Throughout his presidency, Dr Magufuli has defended national unity, urging his fellow countrymen to uphold this treasure and ensure Tanzanians share the national cake equally.

Dr Magufuli has won plaudits even among opposition politicians.

During his tour to the Iringa Region on March 3, 2018, the previous Iringa Urban Member of Parliament Mr Peter Msigwa lauded the president for indiscriminately channeling development funds.

He was quoted as saying that despite belonging to the opposition, his constituency and the Iringa Municipality continued to receive development funds from the central government.

"In your first term, you have constructed the best roads in my constituency.

You have built a tarmac road worth 3.5bn/- from Mlandege to the district headquarters, there are water projects and also you gave us 3bn/- to construct a bus terminal at Ipogolo," the outspoken politician said.

The writer argues that unlike most African leaders, Dr Magufuli always wants to see effectiveness in whatever development projects his government executes, often insisting what could be done now should not wait for another day.

President Magufuli works hard only to see the country move forward..he does not 'sleep' on files but acts immediately, writes Mr Murusuri who then quotes President saying in his own words; "One day, I took a friend to my office and showed him the files waiting for me to go through, he was surprised."

Speaking after swearing in the leaders he had appointed at State House in Dar es Salaam on August 1, 2018, he said he would spend sleepless nights to ensure everything is worked out timely.

Dr Magufuli specifically mentioned a call from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro at 2am, which found him awake.

"I want value for money for all government projects.

No one should embezzle tax payers' money provided by the fifth phase government; in my administration it country.

He intervened and addressed challenges that impeded people-centred projects.

In his book, Mr Murusuri points to the revival of national airline, Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), as among the ground-breaking achievements recorded within a short period of time by the fifth-phase government.

The Air Tanzania is set for a competitive regional airline business with its fleet size growing from one to nine in a span of just three years.

"Most business management books testify that a person on top is of critical importance for the success of a firm or nation.

Since President Magufuli won the highest office in the land, the airline has received a new lease of life," reads the book.