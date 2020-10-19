Tanzania: Azam's Dube Maintains Lead in Premier League Scoring Chart

Dar es Salaam — Azam FC's Zimbabwean striker, Prince Dube, has sounded a warning in the golden boot race after scoring his sixth goal in the ongoing Vodacom Tanzania Premier League.

Dube who plays for Azam FC scored the second goal in a 3-0 win by his team at the Azam Complex on Thursday night. The victory has also made the team hold the top position with 18 points after winning six matches in the ongoing league.

Dube has signed a two-year contract with the Ice-Cream makers to feature in the mainland league

The other goals of Azam FC were scored by Obrey Chirwa to tie with the last season golden boot winner Meddie Kagere of Simba in the second position.

Alredy Dube has announced that he is not targeting the golden boot award, but wants the team to win the league title. The player said he wants to see Azam FC win their matches and collect as many points as possible so that they can clinch the title.

According to Dube, the most important thing is for Azam FC to emerge victorious in every game they play in the league through any player and not necessarily for him to score. However, he says if it happens he wins the golden boot award this season, then it will be a credit to him and his team as well.

Three players, Yusuph Mhilu of Kagera Sugar, Bigirimana Blaise of Namungo FC and Chris Mugalu of Simba have each scored three goals while four players, Hassan Kabunda, Reliant Lusajo (KMC) and Simba's Mzamiru Yasin and Clatous Chama have scored two goals each.

So far only Mbeya City are yet to win a single match since the league started.

The team is also yet to score a single goal in the league as they are placed at the bottom of the league standings with two point after drawing against Tanzania Prisons on October 10 at the Sokoine Stadium and Dodoma Jiji FC yesterday.

Beside Mbeya City, Ihefu FC are placed 17th after collecting three points. The team won 1-0 against Ruvu Shooting on September 13 at the Sokoine Stadium.

Big guns, Azam FC, Simba and Yanga are yet to lose a single match in the league. Simba are the only team that have scored many goals while conceding two .

Azam FC have scored 12 goals while conceding two and Yanga have managed to score seven goals while conceding one.