Kenya: Peres Jepchirchir Reclaims World Half Marathon Crown in World Record Time

17 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir outsprinted her opponents to reclaim the World Half Marathon title in a new Women's Only World Record time of 1:05:16 in Gdynia, Poland on Saturday afternoon.

During Friday's pre-race conference, Jepchirchir had warned that the world record of 1:05:34 she set in September in Valencia was in danger of falling due to the quality of the field

And with a spirited sprint in the final 500m, the Kenyan who won the title in 2016 proved her prediction right, slashing 18 seconds off her previous mark.

Germany's Melat Yisak Kejeta took silver silver in a women-only European record of 1:05:18 after beating Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw with a sprint, the latter taking bronze in 1:05:19.

Meanwhile, Kenya's former world record holder Joyciline Jepkosgei finished sixth in a time of 1:05:58. She dropped out of the leading pack after taking a tumble in the final five kilometres tripping with Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh who finished a place above her.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.