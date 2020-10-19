Kenya: Nick Mwendwa Re-Elected as Football Kenya Federation President

Nairobi — Nicholas Kithuku Mwendwa will serve the Football Kenya Federation as the president for a new four-year term after unanimously being voted in during the elective Special General Meeting held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on Saturday.

Mwendwa garnered 77 votes, beating closest competitor Lordvick Aduda who managed five votes while Herbert Mwachiro only had three.

Boniface Osano and Dan Mule did not get any vote.

The elections had been cancelled twice before by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) but were finally given the all clear on Friday after Tribunal boss John Ohaga threw out a petition by Sam Nyamweya and seven others.

Sports Registrar Rose Wasike who had in the 11th hour opposed to the election but her wish turned down, was also present to witness the polls.

The closest contest was in the Women Representative post where former referee Margaret Anyango beat Kerubo Momanyi by a vote, Anyango getting 43 while Kerubo managed 42.

Michael Ouma retained his post as the Nairobi region NEC member after getting 59 votes to floor his closest competitor, former Nyanza NEC member Tom Alila who got 25 votes. Isaac Macharia only had one vote.

Meanwhile, incumbent Joseph Andere unanimously retained his seat as the Nyanza National Executive Committee Member after getting 79 votes. His only competitor, Western Stima chairman Laban Jobita could only manage five while one vote was spoilt.

Bernard Korir was elected as the new Upper Rift chair after getting 64 votes ahead of Nyongesa Masinde who could only manage 21.

AhmedQadar Mohamed Dabar was elected unanimously as the new North Eastern representative after picking a whooping 82 votes ahead of Mohamed Abdi Farah who could only manage three.

Davis Chege (Central), Timothy Muriithi Nabea (Eastern), Enos Kweya (Western), David Bunei (Lower Rift) and Gabriel Mghendi (Coast) have been elected unopposed as they were the only ones to declare interest in the seats.

Tana River, Lamu and Samburu counties were however not represented in the polls as they did not meet the requisite requirements to conduct branch elections.

The Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (KEFWA), Kenya Football Referees Association (KEFORA) and the Kenya Football Coaches Association (KEFOC) were also not represented because of the same reasons.

FKF elections final results

President:

NEC Members:

Joseph Andere (Nyanza)

Davis Chege (Central) - Unopposed

Timothy Muriithi Nabea (Eastern) - Unopposed

Enos Kweya (Western) - Unopposed

David Bunei (Lower Rift) - Unopposed

Gabriel Mghendi (Coast) - Unopposed