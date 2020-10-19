Malawi: Chilima Attends Catholic Parish Inauguration in Mchinji, Appeals for Hardwork

Vice President Saulos Chilima on Saturday attended the official opening of Saint Paul's Catholic Parish in Mchinji with a message of hardwork among Malawians "especially now that the rainy season is almost upon us."

Speaking at the ceremony which was presided over by His Grace Tarsizius Ziyaye, Archbishop of Lilongwe Diocese, Chilima said the affordable fertilizer has been launched and it was time to attend to fields to minimise hunger.

Ironically, the affordable fertilizer was being launched in Zomba by President Lazarus Chakwera at the same time that he was in Mchinji.

"As I am here, the President is also attending to other duties launching the Affordable fertilizer. Kukhala awiri simantha (there is strength in unity)," said Chilima.

In his remarks the Vice President also commended the Catholic Church and all faith organisations for what he called "supporting government in national development through various projects including the construction of schools and hospitals".

He also urged all religious organisations to continue working with government as partners but that they should also be quick to caution if at anytime things go astray.

" Just like the Bible tells us in the book of John where Jesus turned water into wine which was a good thing for the people, the same book also tells us that Jesus rebuked people who turned the church as a market place. So when we do well commend us, when we go wrong, rebuke us," he said attracting a huge applause from the people.

In his speech, Archbishop Ziyaye commended Chilima for staying true to the church as an ordinary Christian despite being Vice President describing him as a role model to young people that positions must not change one's commitment to church.

At the function, Chilima announced that President Chakwera had given the new Parish K1 million.

