Malawi: Karonga Central MCP Committee Joins Utm

17 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) constituency committee for Karonga central on Friday resigned and joined UTM Party.

Led by MCP constituency governor Ntonella Gondwe and the chair lady Dorica Kanyika, the group said poor leadership in MCP especially at the district level has forced them to withdraw their membership and join UTM.

The group which was welcomed by UTM regional governor Dr. Moses Mlenga said, the MCP national executive committee does not respect them apart from monopolizing everything on the ground.

"Nobody has forced us to join UTM apart from MCP its self with the way it has been treating us. We are not given chance to make campaign on the ground but ministers and MPs are. Therefore, we want to give those regarded as important a good room to do their campaign here," one of the officials said.

On why they have decided to join UTM and not any other political party, the group said it was because of its leadership style as well as its Karonga central candidate Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo.

"UTM and Mwenifumbo are giving chance to the area as well as district committee to carry their campaign. If MCP candidate fails the blame will go them and not us," one added.

The UTM regional governor Mlenga commended the group for their decision saying it shows political maturity.

Reacting to the development, MCP district chairperson Emmanuel Nkhoma while accepting the development blamed MCP leadership for not taking things happening on the ground seriously.

According to him, they have been reporting a number of their grievances on what is happening especially to its members on ground but there is inaction from the top brass.

He said many will follow suit if the party will not take a serious action to revise the malpractice.

Karonga central constituency is among the by-elections which will take place on 10th November 2020.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.