Cameroon: Celebrating an Icon - Christian Cardinal Tumi Clocks 90

The Cameroonian peace icon and highly celebrated man of God has been described as a visionary.

Celebrations are on the way to mark the 90th anniversary of Cardinal Christian Wiyghan Tumi, Archbishop emeritus of Douala, a great man who has been described as a true prophet of all time. On October 15, 2020, a private mass in his honour was held at his residence in the Saint Peter and Paul Cathedral Bonadibong where he also received gifts from loved once.

Cardinal Christian Wiyghan Tumi, Archbishop emeritus of Douala, was born on 15 October 1930 in Kikaikelaki, Bui Division of the North West Region of Cameroon. He did his secondary studies at diocesan seminaries and at the seminaries of Ibadan, Bodija and Enugu in Nigeria. From 1969 to 1973 he obtained in Nigeria a Teachers' Training Grade; a University General Certificate of Education at Ordinary Level in London; a licentiate in theology at the Catholic Faculty of Lyon; a doctorate in philosophy at the Catholic University of Fribourg, Switzerland.

He was ordained a priest on 17 April 1966 in Soppo, diocese of Buea and has served the church in different capacities. Created and proclaimed Cardinal by St. John Paul II in the Consistory of 28 June 1988, of the Title of Ss. Martiri dell'Uganda a Poggio Ameno (Martyrs of Uganda at Poggio Ameno). Cardinal Christian Wiyghan Tumi has been depicted as a visionary who has been one of the front liners in seeking solutions to the ongoing crisis in Cameroon. So many books are to his credit and the most recent is that which he gave an in-depth analysis and solutions to the Anglophone crisis

It is worth mentioning that an open mass in his honour will take place at the Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Bonadibong-Akwa on Saturday 17 of October, same day a book "Cardinal Tumi the visionary" will be launched.