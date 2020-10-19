Nigeria: 2023 - Elect Leaders Based On Character, Not Political Party - Group

Port Harcourt — As the 2023 general election approaches, a good governance advocacy group, Unity Hose Foundation (UHF), has urged Nigerians to elect leaders based on their character and no the political party they belong.

UHF convener, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, made the call when he appeared on a live television programme monitored in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Wali said: "Let's improve our argument, not raise our voices. If we play the role we ought to play in bringing leaders, we will have good leadership.

"We should not bother much about the party one belongs to, we should bother more about the character of the individual, before you elect the person.

"We don't hold leaders accountable, because they bought their way to the top. Let's improve our argument, not raise our voices."

He urged those calling for the reform of the Nigeria Police Force, to also call for reform in government offices, insisting the if a policeman should be taken for psychiatric evaluation, those occupying political powers should also be made to do so.

The UHF leader said: "While we take the police for a psychiatric test, we should also consider evaluating those in government. A man who embezzle money for his children's children has a psychiatric problem."