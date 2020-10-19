Nigeria: I Was Attacked By Political Thugs, Not #EndSARS Protesters - Oyetola

19 October 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Joshua Dada

Osun State governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has blamed his attack on Saturday on political thugs and not #EndSARS protesters.

Addressing the people of Osun in a state-wide broadcast yesterday, Oyetola who absolved the #EndSARS protesters noted that the commando style with which the assailants carried out their attack was deliberate and pre- planned.

"Political thugs and hoodlums made failed attempts on my life and those of my aides while identifying with our beloved youths who were engaging in legitimate protest against the alleged brutality of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)".

"Attempts on the life of the governor cannot be planned by the youths who constituted over 60 per cent of the voters that elected us into office and had embarked on successful and peaceful road walks with us severaltimes in the past".

insinuation that two men were killed during the attack on him said nothing of such happened as not even a canister of tear gas was fired during the attack.

His words: "Regrettably, two lives were reportedly lost yesterday. But none occurred during the attack on me."

According to him, one of the said deaths which was caused by a lone motorcycle accident occurred around 12noon, long before he got to the protest ground while the second death occurred around Ayepe, about five kilometers away from Olaiya venue of the protest.

Oyetola, who condemned the incident said he would set up a Judicial Panel of Enquiry in line with the directive of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to investigate all related cases of abuse and brutality by the disbanded SARS adding that the panel will also investigate this

