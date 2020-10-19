Nigeria/Sierra Leone: Sierra Leone Captain, Bangura, Tests Positive for Covid-19 Ahead Eagles Clash

Captain of the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, Umaru Bangura has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Nigeria's Super Eagles on November 9, 2020.

Bangura was confirmed positive for coronavirus after his country's international friendly against Niger last week, which they lost by a lone goal.

Bangura, who did not feature in the game due to injury is already self-isolating along with the team's fitness coach, Phillip Kor and an official, Eric Fomba, according to a statement issued by the country's football association.

Sierra Leoneans are billed to face Nigeria's Super Eagles in a 2021 Nations Cup qualifier on November 9 in the first leg away, while the return leg comes up a week later in Nigeria.

Nigeria leads Group L with six points, after victories against Lesotho and Benin Republic, who are second.