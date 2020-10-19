Nigeria: #EndSARS - Don't Allow Disgruntled Politicians Use You to Destroy Nigeria, Coalition Urges Youths

19 October 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Andrew Essien

The Coalition Save Nigeria (CSN) has urged youths not to allow themselves to be used by disgruntled politicians to destroy the country through the #EndSARS protests.

While admitting that it is in place for every Nigerian to seek better governance, the CSN said the current exercise may have been hijacked by those against the interest of the nation.

Protest across the country demanding an end to Police brutality has intensified despite disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and subsequent formation of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).

In the last couple of days, the protest has taken a violent twist, raising questions about the original intents.

In a statement signed by President, Dr Raymond Ikoh, on Friday, the CSN said by hoodlums and political thugs have been mobilised to ensure that the country witnesses a crisis of phenomenal dimension.

According to Ikoh, these persons and groups are "willing to carry out their nefarious activities not minding whose ox is gored so long they fulfil their overarching aim of setting the country on fire".

The group, however, urged teeming youths in the country not to allow themselves to be used by some vested interest to destroy their country.

It added that young people must wake up to this stark reality and turn down the overtures of these disgruntled interest aiming to grind the country to a halt.

