Nigeria: IGP Lists Qualifications of SWAT Personnel As Training Begins

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Sunday confirmed that the new Police Tactical Team would commence training on Monday.

Force spokesman Frank Mba, in a statement, said the IGP reiterated that no personnel of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad would be a member of the new team.

He said those selected for the training were young, smart, and energetic officers with at least seven-year work experience and clean service records with no pending disciplinary matters and no record of violation of rights of citizens or misuse of firearms.

He said they were physically fit to withstand the rigour of SWAT Training and Operations.

The Tests

Mba said the selected officers shall be subjected to physical fitness test, medical and toxicology screening amongst other screening and those found to be unsuitable shall be discharged.

He said the training would operate within very high professional and ethical standards, rule of law and dictates of best international policing practices.

Partners ICRC

Mba said the Force was partnering with the International Committee of the Red Cross and other development partners for the training of the Tactical Team which commences today.

He said the training would hold at the Police Mobile Force Training School, Ila Oragun, Osun State and the PMF Training School, Ende Hills, Nasarawa State.

He said the ICRC would provide resource persons and materials to handle the human rights components of the training programme.

He said topics included humanitarian laws, police conduct in conflict situation, human rights standard especially in the use of force and firearms, arrest and detention, amongst others.

"Other areas of the training program will include modern-day police ethics and values, Intelligence-led policing, Operation planning/Tactical decision making processes, Hostage rescue tactics and operation, weapon handling, first aid/basic lifesaving skills, stress/fear management, police-citizens relations and emotional intelligence etc.

"The training modules will be handled by other carefully selected development partners, security experts as well as veterans from the civil society and human rights community," he said.