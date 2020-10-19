Nigeria: 143 Cases of Rape, Others Reported During Covid-19 Lockdown - NAPTIP

19 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olayemi John-Mensah

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons says 143 cases of incest, rape and other related violence against women and girls were reported to it during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

NAPTIP Director-General, Julie Okah-Donli, at a press conference in Abuja, said 40 cases of abuse and infidelity injury, 15 incest cases, 12 threats, seven abductions, 10 maltreatments 10 out-of-court settlements, four damage to property and 15 abandonment cases were reported.

She said the rise in violence against persons had become worrisome.

