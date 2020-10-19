Nigeria: Makinde Under Attack Over N100m Donation to Monarch

19 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jeremiah Oke

Ibadan — Oyo State governorship candidate of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in 2019 election, Engineer Oyedele Hakeem Alao and a former chief whip of the state house of assembly, Abiodun Adigun-Hammed, have blasted Governor Seyi Makinde over a donation of N100m for the rehabilitation of a portion of the palace of Soun of Ogbomoso palace which was damaged by the EndSARS protesters.

Some protesters had last Sunday invaded the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi and destroyed some property.

Makinde, who visited the palace on Monday, announced the donation of N100m for the rehabilitation of the damaged portion of the palace.

Alao, however, faulted the governor's donation, describing it as reckless spending "considering the financial situation of the state".

The AD chieftain in a statement by his Media Aide, Omotayo Iyanda, declared that as a good public finance manager, it was wrong for Makinde to just deep his hand into public coffers and spend recklessly.

In the same vein, a former chief whip of the state house of assembly, Abiodun Adigun-Hammed, has advised the people of the state to call Makinde to order over what he described as lavish spending.

The PDP spokesman in the state, Engr. Akeem Olatunji, said the opposition parties were confused, adding that some of them were saying the money was not enough while some of them were saying it was too much.

