Tanzania: Eabc - Stop Testing Covid-19 At Borders

17 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deus Ngowi

THE East African Business Council (EABC) is calling on the East African Community (EAC) partner states to put an end to testing of Covid-19 at border points to decongest them and increase intra-EAC trade.

This follows EABC's intensive three-day visit at several One-Stop Border Posts (OSBP) aimed at seeking sustainable solutions to reduce recurring trucks snarl-ups that have in the last one month disrupted cross border trade and led to loss and damage of goods worth millions of shillings.

EABC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Director, Dr Peter Mathuki noted that as situation returns to normal, business should be allowed to thrive across all borders of Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

Some countries have been going against agreements that had been arrived at several months ago by heads of state and ministers responsible for health, transport and foreign affairs, leading to truck drivers being stranded at some border posts.

Some countries opted for lockdown amid the pandemic, but their people are no better than the ones who did not opt for it, and life is going on as usual.

Tanzania opted for the latter under directives and guidance of President John Magufuli, and it has since paid off handsomely.

Dr Mathuki divulged that various border points are facing a constant shortage of Covid-19 reagents and testing kits.

In addition, distressed truck drivers awaiting and collecting their Covid- 19 results are neither observing social distancing nor putting on protective masks.

The blockages are also disrupting the flow of goods, thus increasing operational costs for traders, causing wastage of volumes of perishable goods and fuelling corruption cases.

"Testing Covid-19 at border points should come to a stop to ease congestion of trucks which hinders cross-border trade and reduces trade volumes, just when the region is struggling to recover from the pandemic," said Dr Mathuki.

The move to stop testing exercises at border posts will strengthen cross-border trade, making it resilient in the face of future shocks and boost the competitiveness of East African goods in the continental and global markets.

According to a report released by EABC in September, 2020, titled, 'Impact of Covid-19 on Business and Investments in the EAC and Proposed Recovery Measures for the EAC Economies,' 56 per cent of businesses have been affected by cross border restrictions since the pandemic hit the EAC bloc.

44 per cent of businesses are still struggling to source raw materials to keep their businesses afloat.

EABC is also calling for small-scale cross-border traders especially women, to be allowed to trade with adherence to Standard Operating Procedures put in place by the Ministries of Health.

Accompanied the Ministry of EAC Affairs and Regional Development of Kenya and various private sector stakeholders during the border visits, the EABC called for mutual recognition of Covid- 19 certificates among EAC partner states and deployment of more personnel from government agencies to facilitate trade.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.