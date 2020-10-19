Tanzania: Kilimanjaro Fire Has Destroyed 95.5 Square Km of Vegetation

17 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Moshi — The Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) has today said the fire that erupted on Sunday afternoon on Mt Kilimanjaro has destroyed an estimated 95.5 square KM of vegetation on Africa's highest peak.

The area that has been destroyed by the wild fires is equivalent to 5 per cent of the total area of the mountain which covers an area of 1,700 square Km.

According to Tanapa officials the fire has now been put under control and fire fighters are on alert and have been deployed on the entire mountain for any eventualities that may arise.

Speaking to media on Friday Tanapa's Pascal Shelutete said the fire which broke out in Whona had been put under control especially in the plateau areas of the mountain.

The official however fell short of confirming whether the fire has been put out completely, this comes after the officials giving a similar assurance of Wednesday only for the fire to erupt again later in the evening.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.