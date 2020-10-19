Cameroon: Open Golf Charity Second Edition Launched

16 October 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The caravan arrived in Tiko and Douala on Saturday, October 10 and Sunday, October 11, 2020.

The second stage of the Open Golf Charity caravan organised by the Elessa Lothin-Sen Foundation was launched in Tiko and Douala last weekend. The caravan arrived at the Likomba Golf Club in Tiko on Saturday, October 10, 2020. The motorcade was received by authorities of the Tiko municipality, professionals and cadies of the Likomba Golf Club as well as lovers of the sport in Tiko. For the inhabitants of Tiko the event was welcome as they have been for the past two years without any competition in the Likomba Golf Club.

The major highlight of the event in Tiko was an exhibition game which involved the President of the Elessa Lothin-Sen Foundation, Louis Deschamps Elessa Lothin, the winner of the first edition of the Open Golf Charity Elessa Lothin-Sen Foundation, Presley Nji and other professionals. The champion, Presley Nji said he is ready to defend his trophy come December. The Mayor of Tiko Council, Chief Peter Ikome hailed the organisers for the initiative and assured that the Tiko Council is ready to work as partners with the Elessa Lothin-Sen Foundation in the organisation of the Open Golf Charity. The caravan moved to Douala on Sunday December 11, 2020. The first stage of the caravan was launched at the Golf Country Club of Kribi on September 19, 2020.

The President of the Elessa Lothin-Sen Foundation said the objective is to implicate the golf movement in Cameroon in the new concept of the organisation of the second edition of the Open Golf Charity Elessa Lotion-Sen Foundation which will take place in Yaounde from December 8 to 12 2020. The parade moved to Practice Golf of Douala on Sunday, October 11, 2020. The last stage will be at the Yaounde Golf Club on October 31, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

