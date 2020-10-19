Cameroon: Fecafoot-LFPC Crisis - Clubs Presidents to Hold General Assembly

Speaking at a press conference in Yaounde yesterday, the football officials fixed the meeting for October 29, 2020.

Clubs presidents in Cameroon have taken the decision to hold an Extraordinary General Assembly on October 29, 2020. The information was confirmed during a press conference granted by officials of the Association of Elite Clubs in Cameroon (ACEC) yesterday, October 15, 2020. Those present were the President of ACEC, Frank Happi, the Treasurer, Alexandre Owona and the President of PWD of Bamenda, Pascal Abunde.

Speaking at the meeting the President of ACEC, Franck Happi said the the purpose of the press conference was to announce the holding of an extraordinary general assembly, explain their proceedings, what is happening and why they have taken certain decisions. He said the situation surrounding football in the country today is complex with a lot of malfunctioning which can jeopardize the kick off of the national championship.

Franck Happi said on behalf of professional clubs, members of the General Assembly of the LFPC, if nothing is done it will be disastrous to the LFPC. He said after having exhausted all avenues of conciliation, the ACEC is left with no other option than to hold an Extraordinary General Assembly and to dissolve the Cameroon Professional Football League and then handover the management of the Elite One and Elite Two championships back to the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT). He added that the intention of ACEC is not to destroy but to ensure that the championship operates on regular rules.

Pascal Abunde said there are certain negotiations that are ongoing and there is hope that the negotiations will have a positive outcome.