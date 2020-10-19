Somalia: FIFA Certifies Mogadishu Stadium

16 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

FIFA has issued an official certificate stating that the stadium is fully equipped for international competitions.

FIFA's recognition of the Mogadishu Stadium comes a few months after a major overhaul.

The Somali national football team will be able to play at the stadium, which was previously played at home in Djibouti.

The FIFA artificial turf quality program was created in 2001 to certify artificial turf fields that meet optimum efficiency and performance standards.

Tests, which are performed in an accredited external laboratory, take into consideration the infill spread infill for ball rebound, the field's ability to absorb impact, ball roll and the marking lines' UV resistance.

