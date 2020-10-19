Egypt: What They Said - Wydad V Al Ahly

16 October 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

It's time for the 2019-20 Total CAF Champions League semifinal. Morocco's Wydad hosts Egypt's Al Ahly at the Mohamed V Complex, Casablanca on Saturday, 17 October 2020.

Warming up for the game, CAFOnline.com spoke to both sides' coaches and captains.

Miguel Gamondi (Coach, Wydad)

This is a crucial game. Our target is to go to the final and lift the cup. We had a tight schedule in the Moroccan "Botola", but my players are ready. I thank them for their great efforts despite being exhausted and especially amidst this pandemic.

We are looking forward to achieving a good result before the return leg in Cairo.

Abdelatif Noussir (Captain, Wydad)

It's a difficult game against an experienced side, but we are positive we could achieve our target, which is a convincing win at home to make our mission a bit easier before the away leg.

Pitso Mosimane (Coach, Al Ahly)

I know Wydad well, they are a strong team, and we respect them, and they also know Al Ahly very well. But we are here to have a positive result, and why not come back home with a win.

We have many injured players, but I cannot complain. This is football and we played some games without our key players and still got positive results. I believe in my team.

Mohamed El Shenawy (Goalkeeper, Al Ahly)

Our target is the title, but we are taking each game in time. Wydad is a good team and we respect them much. But in Al Ahly we play each game to win, whatever the competition is. We want to make our supporters happy.

