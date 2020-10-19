Malawi: Chakwera Hails Timeless Women of Wonder for Empowering Young Entrepreneurs

President Lazarus Chakwera has a hailed Timeless Women of Wonder (TWOW) Foundation for being a pioneer in branding dreams of young Malawian entrepreneurs by giving them confidence and connecting them to potential investors across the world.

Chakwera made the remarks on Wednesday at State House in Lilongwe during an interface meeting with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) under TWOW's program called the African funding tour (AFR) which aims at empowering young entrepreneurs financially.

The President said SMEs play an important role in boosting the economy of many developing countries and Malawi is no exception and has further made a commitment to create a Conducive environment for small scale businesses to thrive.

"Many Malawians are languishing in poverty due to unemployment, now the gap is too wide for only government to fill, we need to work hand in hand with various organizations by creating jobs and a conducive business environment for everyone, more businesses, means more job opportunities,"

However, President Chakwera also urged young people in the country to be innovative and embrace creativity by venturing into various businesses and play a role in wealth and Job creation.

During the meeting, Global Chief Executive Officer for Timeless Women of Wonder foundation (TWOW) Nyakan June said Malawian women and youth have potential in transforming their lives and change the face of their communities if they are socially and economically empowered.

June said her foundation recruited hundreds of SMEs who submitted their business proposals and cash flow projections in African countries including Rwanda, Zambia, South Africa, Kenya, Malawi and Botswana and among them the highest funded is a Malawian Caswel Mkanda who got an offer of 1 Million US Dollars for his business idea.

According to June, about 80 Malawian Enteprises submitted business ideas and 15 of them made it into the funding stage.

On his remarks, Caswel Mkanda said he is more excited that he has gotten the highest funding and believes that once funds transactions are made, he will play a role in creating wealth and jobs among the youth in the country.

Mkanda also asked government to support the Enteprises by formulating policies that will help them grow and further thanked the Minister of Industry Roy Kachali for supporting TWOW and the Enteprises who made it to the funding stage.

He also thanked TWOW branding their dreams into shapes that were fit for investor's recognition.

"Dreams are impotent without empowerment, thanks to Timeless women of wonder foundation for being there for us, guiding us in the whole process," he said

Lilongwe-based entrepreneur Jovitta Sakwiya concurred with Mkanda saying it is important that resources are made available for entrepreneurship and enterprise development initiatives to ensure that not only jobs are created but that wealth is generated and distributed to help in addressing poverty levels.

